Montana's Sophia Stiles named Big Sky Player of the Week

MISSOULA, Mont. -- Lady Griz guard Sophia Stiles was named one of the Big Sky's Players of the Week after helping lead Montana to wins over Houston Baptist and Nicholls State in Phoenix over Thanksgiving break.
Stiles, a Malta, Mont. native, averaged just over 13 points to go with 10 rebounds and 5.5 assists between the two wins.
"It's really exciting...I read it's one of our best starts in a really long time," Stiles said.
"I think it is just showing all the work that we have been putting in since the summer and I think this team is just gelling really well pretty early so hopefully we can keep getting better throughout the season."
The Lady Griz have improved to 5-1 to start their season under first-year head coach Brian Holsinger, the program's best start since 2013.
They trailed by six against Houston Baptist in the final quarter before rallying to win in overtime. Against Nicholls State, the Lady Griz only gave up four points in the opening frame, en route to a 35-point win.
It marks back-to-back weeks that Lady Griz players have been given the award, after Carmen Gfeller took home the honor last week.