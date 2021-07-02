TNT’s, “The Match,” averaged 5.8 million viewers in 2020. As sports icons Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady get ready to tee off against Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers for 2021’s nationally-televised event in Big Sky, Montana, it’s expected to exceed last year’s viewership.
"No cell service, just kind of very remote, middle of nowhere type stuff here at Moonlight," General Manager, Mike Wilcynski said. "We're five and a half miles from our entry way on about an 8000 acre property. We have this beautiful setting, The Spanish Peaks behind us, Fan Mountain to the West, Lone Peak and Cedar Mountain. We're kind of in this amphitheater if you will of Madison Mountain range, which is pretty cool, and there's a golf course in the middle of it."
The Reserve at Moonlight Basin is a nationally-ranked private course that has 320 members. The event is member-only and will not be open to the public.
"The golf course is very, very spread out across 1200 acres and there's about nine and a half miles of cart path with almost 4000 feet of elevation change inside that entire experience. There are courses that are more fitting for spectators, but in our case...to have players on the course is challenging enough as it is and you're going to have a better viewing experience watching it on tv than you ever would in person."
Wilcynski helped start the course 17 years ago and he's been the general manager for four years, but never expected to host a match of this caliber at the site.
"A few months ago, the executive producer reached out to Sam, the owner of the course, and asked if he would be interested in hosting the event here. We were just about to announce the event ahead of the PGA Championship, and we had to hold off for a number of reasons. Low and behold, Phil wins the PGA Championship and here we are a few days away from hosting the event at Moonlight."
The Match is on Tuesday, July 6, and the foursome will tee off at 3 p.m. MT. Though the event is closed to the public, there will be a community watch party and a ticket auction for a chance to attend the match. For more information, click on the links attached to the article.