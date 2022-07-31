GREAT FALLS, Mont. - In racing, the number on the side of your car can mean a lot. It can be lucky, there can be a whole history to it, or like age, it can be JUST a number.
As Frank Pearson tells us, 82 isn’t just a number, it’s actually a goal. So hop in and I’ll tell you the story of a man who's been racing a long, long time.
To put it quite simply, Frank Pearson loves racing. You’d have to, to keep doing it for over 60 years.
He's 77 years old, and even though he might not see the checkered flag as much as he used to, the feeling he gets when he’s behind the wheel, is still there.
“That’s right. Yeah, I get a rush,” chuckled Frank. “And it’s good to be with these younger guys out here and running. You don’t have to win, you just gotta be out here and have a good time.”
Although Frank has raced on numerous tracks with different versions of the 82, the Chevy he’s driving now, is both old and new, but forever timeless.
“Well it’s a 57’ Chevy. And that’s special the way it is. I used to have one years ago and it was quite the car. I went over the back hole over there and totaled it out, so I decided to put this one back together this year
But if he’s not chasing trophies, points, or records on the track, what's left for Frank Pearson and the 82 car?
“I hope to make it til I’m 82, so I can retire with my number, but I don’t know if I can do it or not.”
We believe you can do it Frank, as I'm sure the rest of the Electric City does. See you on the track!