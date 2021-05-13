Though Motion Athletics Competitive Cheer made history last year after qualifying for one of the biggest all-star competitions, Varsity's D2 Summit, at Disney World in Orlando for the first time ever, the competition was canceled due to Covid-19. After waiting a year to compete at the event along with hundreds of teams from across the country, Motion's All-Girl Elite Senior Level Three team wouldn't want to live their dream with anyone else.
"We're a family," Super Senior, Haley Turner said. "I have known many of these girls basically the entire time I've been cheering and I've been on teams with them every single year."
"It's like everything we've ever worked for since we were like six," Team Captain, Josie Neal said. "When we first came in this gym we always looked up to the older girls and now, we're the older girls going to this competition."
13 cheerleaders from Belgrade, Bozeman and Gallatin make up the squad. While they might be rivals outside of the gym, on the mat, they came together this year after overcoming multiple quarantines and working with last minute travel plans to compete in competitions across the country.
"We have such a special group with our seniors who have been with me pretty much since I opened this gym [12 years ago] and had these young teams," Owner of Motion Athletics, Brittany Sterkel said. "So, as hard as Covid was, it's almost just a beautiful story at the end of it that we get to end this way and go and do what they worked so hard to get."
Out of the 11 competitive cheer gyms in Montana, Motion is the only one that will represent the Treasure State at the competition.
"It's such like an honor almost it's just so cool, how many cheer teams that are going to be there like 500 teams probably and we're the only one from Montana."
"I've been waiting over 10 years for this really, but I just couldn't be more happy to be able to go and to finally get to be at this competition."
Their first performance is on Thursday and can be watched on varsitytv.com.