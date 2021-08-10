After taking a year to recover from a knee injury, senior linebacker, Troy Andersen, is ready to play his final season for the Bobcats.
The Dillon native has already snagged several preseason titles as a player on the Buck Buchanan Award Watch List and a member of the 2021 Preseason All-Big Sky Team. Though he's appreciative of his preseason accolades, his team is what drives him to be his best.
"Honestly I don't really care about the preseason awards or the postseason awards," Andersen said. "I guess I'm just trying to win football games and go be the best player that I can be. I think our team is a great team. We have a lot of old vets around and we have a lot of young talent."
The 2019 First-Team All-American and First-Team All-Big Sky player is solely focused on playing the linebacker position this season in comparison to previous years of also playing quarterback as well as running back.
"I'm playing Mike right next to Callahan and Nolan and Danny, it'll be really fun to focus on defense," Andersen said. "We put in a new defense over the spring with the new staff and so everyone knows it, now it's just about honing in on the fine details."
Along with honing in on the fine details, Andersen is excited to be back on the field with his team.
"It'll be fun to actually play football again, but it's been a long time so you have to go prove everything and I think we're ready to do that."