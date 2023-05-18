Montana State transfer Kola Bad Bear is headed home for her final year of college hoops and will suit up for MSU Billings next season.
Bad Bear confirmed her decision with SWX Montana on Thursday afternoon. The news was first reported by MTN Sports.
Landing Bad Bear is a huge get for the Yellowjackets as they welcome the Billings Senior graduate back to her old stomping grounds.
Bad Bear celebrated senior day with the Bobcats this past season but eventually decided to take to the transfer portal and exercise her extra Covid year of eligibility.
She averaged 9.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for Montana State this past season, both of which ranked second on the team behind only Darian White. During her Bobcats career, Bad Bear made 78 starts and appeared in 114 games while amassing 843 points and 453 rebounds.
MSU Billings is coming off a tremendous season in which they went 23-6 overall with a 14-4 league record in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. Yellowjackets head coach Kevin Woodin won his 300th game in December and was named the GNAC coach of the year for the third time.