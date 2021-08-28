The MSU Northern Lights dropped their opening game of the season to The College of Idaho on Saturday by a score of 42-14.
It didn't take long for the Yotes to get going, in the opening minutes of the first quarter Nick Calzaretta rattled off a 25-yard TD run to put them in front 7-0.
The Yotes would stretch their lead to 14-0, before Kaymen Cureton hit Dorian Miles on a goal line fade to put MSU Norther on the board. The College of Idaho would answer right back as Jack Rice found Bo Stevens all alone behind the defense for a 34-yard touchdown to make it 21-7.
MSU Norther, cut it to a one score game at the half, but the Yotes pulled away in the fourth quarter. Calzaretta pounded in his second touchdown of the afternoon to make it 28-14. The College of Idaho would add two more scores and pick up the 42-14 victory over MSU Northern.