HAVRE, Mont. - Yes, it’s officially the dawn of a new era here for the MSU Northern Lights, as they are under the direction of first year head coach, Jerome Souers. And as I talked to some of the players and the assistant coaches, the word of the day? Excitement.
Oh, and FOOTBALL!
“I’m excited about every aspect of football with coach Souers,” smiled Strong Safety and Team Captain, Joshua Rose. “I’m happy and ready to go to school, I’m ready to play, I’m ready to get involved in the community.. So, he has me excited, and the whole team excited for everything to come.”
“From day one, we do everything right. A thousand reps is what we like to say,” stated MLB and Team Captain, Dylan Wampler. “We’re trying to build a wall over there, every day that’s a good day, we put a brick down. That’s what we’re trying to build to.”
Although they’ve only spent a short time together on the field, it certainly sounds like the players have bought into coach Souers program, but as for coach himself, his feelings so far are a bit more.. modest.
“Well, we’re making progress. That’s the best thing you can say,” chuckled coach Souers. “I think early on there’s a lot of clarification that needs to take place, what our expectations are. We’re trying to establish a standard for this year. So, there’s a lot of guys that are new to the program that are trying to figure things out. So, we’re really integrating those guys, and hopefully once they get goin we’ll pick up some speed.
Picking up speed right into the 2022 regular season as the Lights prepare to hit the road for their first game, Saturday, August 27th, against the College of Idaho.