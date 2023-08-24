HAVRE, Mont. - A new season of college football brings new names and new faces to rosters everywhere. Some from far and wide and others from just a hundred miles north on the highway from the place they call home.
Quarterback Ashton Platt and kicker Tate O’Neill are back to being freshman again at MSU Northern after leaving their mark with the Bison of Great Falls High.
“It's really fun. Very exciting to be here and what I've been wanting to do since I was a little kid,” said Platt. Our practices are very similar. They're a little more like.. I guess you just have a lot of better players than you usually do in high school. So, there's a lot more intensity, but it's a lot”
“Feels great. I think Coach Tchida and Coach Samson definitely prepped me for being ready for this and the intensity,” added O’Neill. “But it's been fun. A lot of new people meeting.. I mean, meeting a lot of new people and hanging out and bonding with the team.”
While football may be football no matter where you play, being prepared for the different levels can certainly help the adjustment. But for Platt and O'Neill, they still had that moment when they realized they weren’t at Memorial Stadium anymore.
“Oh man. The first time they gave me the huge playbook we have,” laughed Platt. “And I'm just like looking at everything, trying to.. That was tough. It was pretty tough.”
“Definitely being on my own, you know, living on my own, making sure I'm getting to practices and meetings and meals and all of that,” said O’Neill. “But it's been good, it's been easy. It's good to have guys around you in the dorms helping you out.”
And as for confidence level should their number get called their first year in?
“Oh, I'm very confident that I'd be ready to go,” Platt stated. “I've been practicing hard. I know my plays pretty well, at least ones we've gone over. And, you know, if I went in, had an opportunity, I wouldn't let it slip.”
“It’s just getting used to a new system, you know?” added O’Neill. “Getting used to going, like what time I can go and practice and getting used to the new people with a new holder, new snapper.”
RT: “And anything you'd like to say to the people of Great Falls?”
AP: “Beat the Rustlers. Go Bison!”
TO: “Go Bison and go Lights!”
Best of luck to Ashton and Tate on their first year with MSU Northern.