MSU unveils 2021 Gold Rush T-shirt

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana State University Bobcats unveiled the design for the fourteenth annual Gold Rush T-shirt Friday.
This year's shirt has the Bobcat logo over a backdrop of the Bridger Mountains with the "M" on Mount Baldy.
According to a release from MSU, fans voted for this design as their favorite over several others.
The Gold Rush T-shirt is an annual tradition of celebrating the first home football game, and motivates fans to fill the stadium with gold and to display their Bobcat pride.
“We’re excited to have football returning this fall, and the Gold Rush tradition really amplifies the Bobcat spirit at MSU,” Julie Kipfer, MSU’s director of marketing, said in the release. “The atmosphere is like no other. It connects students, alumni and the community to celebrate MSU’s excellence in the classroom and on the field.”
This year's Gold Rush is scheduled Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. against Drake University at the Bobcat Stadium.
The t-shirts are on sale for $14 in-person and online at the MSU Bookstore and Universal Athletic stores in Bozeman, Billings, Butte, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell and Missoula.