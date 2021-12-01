MSU's Troy Andersen Accepts East-West Shrine Bowl Invite

While Troy Andersen's Bobcat career is not done yet, he's already planning for the future.
Today, the team's Twitter account announced he accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl. The Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year will participate with some of the highest rated NFL Draft prospects from across the country.
Andersen is also a Buck Buchanan Award finalist, and the Dillon native has 111 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss this season.
He is already getting some pre-draft buzz with scouts expecting him to potentially be among the first 100 players selected.
The Bobcats had a representative in the Shrine Bowl the last time it was played in 2020. Defensive lineman Bryce Sterk made the West roster, as did Montana linebacker Dante Olson.
The East-West Shrine Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, on Feb. 3, 2022, ahead of the Pro Bowl, which is being hosted at the stadium later in the week.