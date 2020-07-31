HELENA- The fall national football championship has been postponed to spring 2021 following a vote from the National Association of Intercollege Athletics Council of Presidents.
The council noted the decision to move the football championship from the fall to spring is more inclusive for all NAIA member institutions, especially those that are restricted by local or state mandates from holding athletics competitions this fall a release on the NAIA website says.
“Moving the football championship to the spring was the right thing to do for the well-being of our student-athletes,” said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr. “The decision also provides additional flexibility for our conferences and institutions to account for regional differences and plan their regular season accordingly.”
Earlier this week, the council also voted to postpone all other fall sports to spring as well.