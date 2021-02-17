HELENA, Mont. - The modified football schedule for Carroll College's 2020-21 spring season has been set. The schedule will be five weeks long, starting on March 13, and each Frontier Conference team will play four conference games, with one open week.
The Saints will play their first two games on the road against Rocky Mountain College and Eastern Oregon. They will finish the schedule with home games against Montana State-Northern and College of Idaho.
Here is the full 2020-21 Carroll Football schedule:
(Home games in bold)
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|March 13
|Rocky Mountain College
|March 20
|Eastern Oregon
|March 27
|Montana State-Northern
|April 3
|OPEN
|April 10
|College of Idaho