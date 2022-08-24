Montana State fans are staying ahead of the collegiate sports industry as it was announced last week they will have a name, image and likeness (NIL) collective called the Bobcat Collective for student-athletes. This organization is one of the only collectives known in the FCS next to Grambling State University.
"The group of donors are very aggressive, they're very passionate, they want Montana State to be the very best," Cats Athletic Director Leon Costello said. "They saw these collectives popping up at other places that started at much larger institutions, but it was a way for them to help our student athletes."
NIL legislation was passed in 2021 where student-athletes are able to profit off of their name, image and likeness. However, it is not as simple as it sounds.
"They have to do something for them [their business partner(s)], they have to be in a commercial, they have to do social media, they have to make appearances," Costello said. "It can't be a pay for play, it can't be an I'm going here I'm going to sign a NIL deal with this business because I play, there has to be something on the back end."
Along with the tradeoff, the athletic department ensures that the business deals are being done correctly for the student-athletes.
"We are not supposed to have any involvement with this, it is strictly supposed to be between the business and the student athlete," Costello said. "Now what we can do is we have them turn in their agreements so we can go in and do a checks and balances to make sure that they are doing things the right way, there are certain restrictions that they have like using any trademarked logos of the university so we go in and make sure they are doing it the right way, but that is the extent as to which we are involved it has to be outside of our walls."
While the Bobcat Collective is still be finalized, Montana State Athletics hopes this benefits their student-athletes beyond their college years in Bozeman.
"We want our student athletes to succeed, we are at an institution of higher education, we want to continue to educate them to succeed and the right way, to go about this the right way, to build their brand and their social media and their platforms, to promote themselves and so we will provide some programming for that so they can continue to build that so down the road they are going to be more valuable for a business and so they can potentially earn more," Costello said. "But that's really our extent of it, we can't be in the middle of any deals they have to work with their representative or the business's representative to set all of this up."