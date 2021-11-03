GREAT FALLS - While the University of Providence volleyball team looks for their 15th consecutive win on Thursday night, they will also honor two of the most decorated players to ever come through their program, seniors Cydney Finberg-Roberts and Sacha Legros.
The two dynamic senior duo has helped take this Argos program to new heights in recent seasons. The two have combined for 21 Frontier Conference Player of the Week awards, 2 All-American honors and just clinched their 3rd straight Frontier Conference regular season title.
"It's like having two more coaches on the court." said Argos head coach Arunas Duda. "You have Finn that's controlling the offense and Sacha that's controlling the defense. It's no wonder we've had some success this year."
Finberg-Roberts is a senior setter from Columbia Falls, Montana who was third on the depth chart when she arrived on campus. After redshirting her first season, she has quickly risen up the record books in numerous statistical categories and even became a 2nd team All-American selection last season.
"I remember that conversation with coach when we were talking about me redshirting and he was like I can see you as an All-American," added Finberg-Roberts. "I said, yeah sure, you're going to say that to me now, whatever. But for it to actually happen that incredible. I did not think I was going to get this far and it's been fun."
Legros is a senior libero from Belgium who first got to Providence three years ago as an outside hitter. After shifting positions, Sacha has become the program record holder in digs and earned All-American honorable mention last season. While Thursday night will be her final home game, Sacha knows it's also a culmination of her entire volleyball career.
"It's 5 years of college that ends, but also 17 years of volleyball that just comes to an end." added Legros. "It's time, but it's also just very emotional knowing how much sacrifice and effort we put into all of those past years."
Both players have had a significant impact on taking this program to the next level, and have even set the new standard for Argos volleyball going forward.
"They are just two kids that are just perfect examples of what we want an Argo to look like and what we want our future recruits to look like." added head coach Arunas Duda.
Finberg-Roberts, Legros and the rest of the Argos are back on their home court for the final time this season on Thursday night when they host Carroll College at 7 p.m.