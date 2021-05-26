MISSOULA, Mont. - Nominations for the Grizzly Sports Hall of Fame (GSHF) and the Grizzly Lifetime Honors Award (GLHA) are being accepted following a year-long hiatus.
The University of Montana is now accepting nominations for the GSHF and the GLHA through June 31.
Nominees who have been submitted since 2019 will be added to the ballot in 2021.
According to a release from Director of Communications, Eric Taber, the Grizzly Sports Hall of Fame is comprised of 63 former UM athletes, coaches and teams.
The last inductee into the GSHF was former All-America football player Vince Huntsberger in 2019, and former UM team doctor Robert Curry was the recipient of the 2019 Grizzly Lifetime Honors Award.
Athletes and coaches become eligible for nomination 10 years after their careers at the University of Montana end the release says.
For a complete description of the mission and criteria, as well as nomination forms for the GSHF and the GLHA, visit GoGriz.com here.
Nominations can also be mailed to:
Grizzly Sports Hall of Fame
ATTENTION Grizzly Sports Hall of Fame Committee
John Hoyt Athletic Complex
32 Campus Drive
Missoula, MT
59812
More on the nominations from the release:
Voting for the GSHF class of 2021 will take place during the month of July, with potential inductees honored at a banquet on October 29, and during the Montana/Southern Utah football game on October 30.
Plaques listing the accomplishments of the athletes, coaches and teams inducted into both the Grizzly Sports Hall of Fame and the Grizzly Lifetime Honors Award are on permanent display in the southeast corner of the "Hall of Champions" located in UM's Adams Center.