BOZEMAN, Mont. - Thanks to an off-field competition, the Can the Griz food drive has collected the equivalent of 654,126 pounds of food for the Gallatin Valley Food Bank and Montana State University’s (MSU) Bounty of the Bridgers food pantry.
Kim Cleary in the MSU Office of Student Engagement says MSU and the Bozeman community donated 204,469 pounds of food and $449,657.
Pounds and dollars are added together for the contest, resulting in a total of 654,126 pounds for the Bozeman community according to a release from MSU.
The Can the Cats food drive in Missoula brought in the equivalent of 583,009 pounds of food for the Missoula Food Bank, Cleary said.
Last year, the Gallatin Valley Food Bank received about $252,893 in donations, while UM and the Missoula community gathered around $208,447.
MSU says its community and Bozeman have won the completion 18 out of the 22 years it has been held.
“We are thrilled that MSU and the Gallatin Valley communities came out on top this year and are back to our winning ways,” Cleary said. “At the end of the day, both the Bozeman and Missoula communities win, as the food donated and money raised does an incredible amount of good for the families in need. We are proud of our Bozeman and MSU communities and appreciative of their help and kindness.”