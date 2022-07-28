"Once in a lifetime opportunity": state junior champion Butte All-Stars heading to regional tournament

BUTTE, Mont. -- If you've ever seen the Butte Junior All-Stars play baseball, you'd probably never guess that they're a hodgepodge in disguise.
Of the 13 kids on the roster, seven come from the city league champions, while the rest hail from three other local teams.
Despite that, they play with the cooperation and chemistry of a team that's been together for years.
"We have a lot of kids that play the same positions, and they've been able to adapt to wherever they need to go on the field," manager Michael Carden said.
And that quote is no exaggeration. On the All-Stars, just about everyone pitches, and there are two catchers--both named Gunner/Gunnar.
It's that kind of weirdness that makes the All-Stars unique. And with all time quips like, "I'd rather be doing this than sitting at home on the couch eating chips," from catcher Gunnar O'Brien, it's clear to see these guys have some fun.
But just as importantly, they win.
It's their adaptability and can-do attitude that led the All-Stars to their second straight junior state title in late July.
"Two games, we scored a lot of runs, and so did the opposing offense," Carden said, describing the state tournament. "Then the championship game was all defense both sides. So, we were able to adapt to whatever we needed to do to win."
Winning big games isn't a foreign concept to these All-Stars. After all, a couple players were on last year's state championship squad too. But that's where things ended. The All-Stars' 2021 championship campaign was cut short due to pandemic travel restrictions.
This year will be different, as the All-Stars will get the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play at the regional tournament in Bend, Oregon. And with a second chance in 2022, they don't intend to let it go to waste.
The only issue is that their warm-weather opposition is coming in with a big advantage.
"They've played all year round, and we only get six to seven months of baseball, if the weather's nice," said first baseman and pitcher Colt Hassler. "Every part of us needs to be in the game [to have a chance]."
But these kids are built Butte tough. A little challenge isn't going to stop them from keeping their eye on the prize: a spot at the national level tournament in Detroit should they come out of Bend victorious.
"They're ecstatic," Carden said. "When they're out there warming up, you can hear them talking about, 'Well, if we do this, if we do that, what if we make it to Michigan?' They're excited. It's all they talk about."
But the All-Stars will have to deal with Bend first, and they'll be taking all their quirky charm along.
Additionally, the All-Stars are hoping to get all their players, coaches, and even parents out to Oregon for the tournament. It's not a cheap trip, so you can lend a hand by donating to their GoFundMe.