The Missoula PaddleHeads jumped out in front early on Thursday night and coasted from there to defeat the Boise Hawks 14-1 in game three of the Pioneer League Championship Series, giving Missoula the 2021 Pioneer League Title.
The PaddleHeads swarmed to an 11-0 lead in the third inning and never had to look back en route to clinching the title on the road at Memorial Stadium in Boise, Idaho.
Missoula finished the season with an impressive overall record of 67-32 in which they won both the first half and second half titles. It's the first Pioneer League Championship for Missoula since 2015, and their fifth championship overall.
AJ Wright paced the PaddleHead bats with three hits while driving in seven runs.