GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Yes, it was certainly an electric atmosphere here at the speedway for the annual Fastest in the Falls event. 2 nights of races featuring the best that Cascade County and beyond, has to offer!
Most would fall short of the checkered flag and some would get pushed back to the pits.
But only ONE would be crowned the Fastest in the Falls.
“My uncle said to let go in the corner and let the car do its thing, and it’ll come out. So I did it, and it drove to the corner good, and here we are," smiled Street Stock Winner, Cail Tinker. "I didn’t know that we were gonna win tonight. It was my first win.”
-”First win all season?”
“Ever.”
-”Ever?”
“Yep. Just gonna keep chasing the next race, trying to win.”
“We didn’t get to race this event last year, so it was good to come back and get this event in, especially with the car that we built," said Fastest in the Falls Winner, Joey Price. "It’s in memory of my uncle, Jerry Hill, and it feels good to get one for him and the family. It was pretty high intensity, the moves we were making and we were running right on the fence, you know. It was a good battle for the lead and we just hit em up G style.”