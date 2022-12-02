BOZEMAN, Mont. - People were hard at work Friday, clearing snow at Bobcat Stadium ahead of Saturday’s game against Weber State.
Leon Costello, the Director of Athletics at Montana State University, shared a video thanking those working at the stadium.
“Thank you BobcatNation…this is what it is all about. But we are not done yet. If you have some time this afternoon, head out to Bobcat Stadium. #GoCatsGo,” Costello wrote.
Thank you BobcatNation…this is what it is all about. But we are not done yet. If you have some time this afternoon, head out to Bobcat Stadium. #GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/nCrhp9X2GT— Leon Costello (@leonmcostello) December 2, 2022