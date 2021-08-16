Pioneer Baseball League to add new team in Flathead County

KALISPELL, Mont. - The Pioneer Baseball League is coming to the Flathead Valley in the 2022 baseball season.
The PBL Board of Directors reached an agreement Monday to approve the Ridge Run Baseball, LLC to sign onto the league and begin playing in 2022 in Flathead County.
A release from PBL said the owners of the new team, the Kelly Family, are the owners of a national construction company and have been part-time residents of Flathead County for 20 years. The team's name is to be announced.
“We are truly excited to bring the Pioneer League to Flathead County, one of the fastest growing and most beautiful regions in the country,” PBL President Mike Shapiro said in the release. “With the Kelly family’s ownership of the team and their commitment to building a first-class ballpark, Flathead County will enjoy the benefits of a great family entertainment experience while watching some of the most outstanding young professional baseball players in the country.”
The team's ballpark is going up north of Kalispell off Highway 93, and will have 2,500 seats with berm seating and other social-congregate areas. PBL said the ballpark will be the venue for a variety of family-friendly sports and entertainment for the local community.
“Our family is proud to bring minor league baseball and professional sports to the Flathead Valley community,” Marty Kelly said in the release. “We look forward to giving back to the region and bringing friends and families together through professional baseball and other events all year long.”
“The atmosphere for baseball here in Flathead County is a perfect fit. We could not be happier to see a Pioneer League expansion team here in the County – a team for all of the communities here in the valley to support and to rally behind,” Randy Brodehl, Chairman of the Flathead County Commission, said in the release.