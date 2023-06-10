GREAT FALLS, Mont. - I'm here with Cutter, Biskit and Mayor A.K.A., The “Bat-Dogs”, and they're bringing new meaning to the term “Dog Days of Summer” this season at Centene Stadium.
Madie Brustkern’s passion for dog training and love for live sporting events, collided in a unique way this year, when the idea of having “bat-dogs” at Voyagers games this season became a reality.
“Last summer, I was here for a project and was chatting with one of the workers and in December decided to send a formal proposal over to the Voyagers,” said Brustkern. “I quickly and immediately got a response that they were interested in the program, and we just kind of started piecing together the puzzle pieces from there.”
With 5 years of experience as the founder and CEO of one the best dog training programs in the state (Bark 4 Joy Dog Training), Madie certainly has the skills for this one of a kind venture. But she was also aware that this specific type of training wouldn’t come without its challenges.
“All of these dogs came to us, ball driven,” Brustkern continued. “Every dog likes tennis balls, and so we had to teach them a lot about not chasing after the balls. Once we got that, we really started working on retrieve. They naturally had that retrieval instinct. So, we had to teach them that the retrieve wasn't just going to be, you know, a two ounce tennis ball, but rather a very large wooden bat. They got a lot of reps in every single practice and our owners did an amazing job.”
“It's something that they don't, that you don't usually typically see with dogs,” said Cutter’s owner Mariah Whetter. “They had a great opportunity and I think what they did last night and what these dogs have done, speaks for itself.”
Madie’s hope is that the “bat-dogs” become a staple at Voyagers games while bringing joy to the dugout and the crowd.
You can catch Cutter, Biskit and Mayor in action for the Voyagers all season long at Centene Stadium.