Chicago Cubs Purchase Matt Warkentin's Contract

When the Pioneer League went from affiliated baseball, meaning each team had a parent club, one concern that arose might've been fans wouldn't get to watch players who had a chance to rise the ranks and one day make a Major League roster.
Those concerns were put to rest on Thursday.
The Chicago Cubs officially bought out the contract of Missoula PaddleHeads first baseman Matt Warkentin. The 6-6, 260 pound Canadian star, also nicknamed "The Big Maple," had a great start to his early career in Missoula.
In just 16 at-bats, he posted a .313 batting average to go with three home runs, 9 runs-batted-in and a triple.
Warkentin's acquisition by the Cubs marks the Canadian's first-ever stint in affiliated baseball.