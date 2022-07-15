GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The rest of this series might feel just a little different after Wednesday night's dominant performance by the Paddleheads. But I was able to catch up with both Tommy Thompson and Michael Schlact, to get their thoughts on the rest of the series, as well as the remainder of the Pioneer League season.
“I think initially it’s going to be to rest some of the regulars. Not every day but just be smart about it, so we have them when we need them at the end," said Schlact. "I mean, really, the goal is to win every day. That's sort of the culture that we’re trying to set. And you know, it’s baseball, so you can’t win every day. We knew coming in here it was going to be hard. I mean, the Voyagers at the end of last year, put together an unbelievable team. And it was tough to beat them then, and they’ve had their way with us this year, so, we really had to figure out how and what we were gonna do to try and win this series and do this. So, we had our work cut out for us.”
“We want to come to the ballpark, we want to anticipate winning games, we want to have fun, we want to play team baseball, have team chemistry in the locker room, on the bus, on the field.. And if we continue to do those things, I think we’ll be very successful," stated Thompson. "I’m extremely excited for the progress of our Voyager team. Missoula’s extremely good. They were good last year, they’re good this year. They’re the best team in the league, I think we’re the second best team, but head to head, we’ve beat them, so I’m proud about that.”
Even though there’s 10 other teams in the league, these two seem to bring out the best in each other whether it’s in Great Falls or Missoula. but at the end of the day, regardless of what the scoreboard says, both teams have a tremendous amount of respect for each other.
“I think the fact that they do a really good job of capitalizing, you know, that’s what I was preaching to the team," added Schlact. "Tommy prepares these guys really well and if you give them an inch, they’ll take a mile. And that’s the hardest part about it is, you can’t ever really get a game plan against them because they kinda find a way around it.”
“They’re just good throughout," stated Thompson. "Top to bottom. 1 - 9. Hitting, they have solid defense, they’ve got good starting pitchers, and they got a nice bullpen. They’re a complete team and they play well together.”
But is it really mutual respect between competitors, or is it perhaps something a little more?
“It’s always fun to come to Great Falls, and it’s always great to see Tommy. His peanut brittle is top notch. It’s in my office every time and I beg for more," laughed Schlact.
I KNEW IT! Well whatever the case may be, this is the perfect time to enjoy some Pioneer League baseball. right Tommy?
“Drink a beer, have a hotdog, have some Velma T’s peanut Brittle, and enjoy some great baseball.”
Alright, you convinced me. i’ll see you at Centene Stadium.