GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Voyagers made history before the season even started when Kate Sisler made the move from the front office to the coaching staff, as the first female assistant coach in the Pioneer Baseball League.
Now that she’s spent a couple of months in the dugout, I checked in to see how the former soccer player is handling life on the diamond.
“It’s been a learning experience that is one of those hands on things. You never really know what to expect until you’re doing it.” chuckled Sisler. "It’s been absolutely incredible and the opportunity is one that you just couldn’t pass up.”
“I am working in the direction I wanna go, I never thought it’d be baseball. Ultimately I thought it was going to be soccer, so the fact that I’m here and learning at a professional level is just incredible.”
Speaking of the soccer part of her life, Sisler recently accepted the coaching job for the CMR Girls Soccer team, which will begin later this year. As for right now, she’s enjoying the time with the boys, and the support and guidance from coach Thompson.
“We’ve been around each other for what, 40 something games now, or close to it. Feels like forever. And we’re just building on it every day, and Tommy is super easy to work with, he’s understanding, and he wants to help.
The kind of help and encouragement Thompson provides has been crucial for her success and the pursuit of her ultimate goal. And it's that kind of encouragement that will hopefully inspire those after her, to chase their dreams as well
“I think that's the difference is that I’ve always had that support and people behind me. Listen to your gut. Do what feels right and do what you feel you can do and follow that.”