GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The question is, does a new approach to the season come with a new field to play on for the Voyagers? Not according to coach Tommy Thompson. He believes that the key or recipe to success is the same as last year. To win series. And we all know Tommy knows a little something about recipes.
“Same recipe. When you win a series, you stay here in the win column," Thompson stated. "When you're winning a series, your win record goes up and it gives you that opportunity. You can't control what other teams do, but if you stay in the win column and you win series, you're in the hunt. And that's where we want to be, is in the hunt.”
“I think the biggest part is just staying consistent,” said Voyagers veteran Riley Jepson. “I mean, I think that just comes over time with reps. So, I mean, just staying the course, you don't let the bads get too bad and the highs too high.”
The Voyagers certainly had their share of highs and lows last year finishing 48-47. They’re currently just under .500 to start the season, and while they may not change their approach this year, a new energy is being felt on the new field.
“You know what? They want to come out here and work,” Thompson continued. “They want to come out, get better. It's a beautiful facility. I believe that the better the field looks, hopefully the better we'll play, hopefully the more people will get to come out to these games and that our attendance will go up. To watch a good brand of baseball.”
Yes, the product on the field is important, but off the field, the question everyone's dying to know is..
-“Will we see the return of Merman Tommy?”
“The merman is in the house. I am the Merman,” Thompson laughed. “This year. I'll be Merman 2. We had a great time with it last year. We're going to do it again and help the high school baseball program here in Great Falls, Montana.”
Up next the Voyagers take on the Paddleheads for 3 home and 3 away.