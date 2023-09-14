The Missoula PaddleHeads extended their season and kept their championship hopes alive on Wednesday night with a 13-3 home victory over the Billings Mustangs. With the victory, the Northern Division Playoff Series is now knotted up 1-1, with a decisive game three set for Thursday evening at Ogren Park.
The PaddleHeads outscored the Mustangs 12-1 from the fourth through the seventh innings to take control of the game. Outfielder Dondrei Hubbard went 4-for-5 at the plate to help pace the PaddleHead bats. Missoula shortstop McClain O'Connor had the exclamation of the evening in the sixth inning when his two run homer but the PaddleHeads up 7-3.
Missoula is now one victory away from winning their third straight Northern Division crown and advancing to another Pioneer League Championship series. Thursday night's game is set to begin at 7:05 PM at Allegiance Field.