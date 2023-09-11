The 2023 Pioneer Baseball League Playoffs presented by Frito Lay are about to start, and you can watch all the action live exclusively on FloBaseball. Click the link to follow the thrilling finale to an amazing PBL season, as your favorite teams compete for the title of 2023 PBL Champions.
The North Divisional Round will showcase the team with the best regular season record in the PBL this season, the Missoula PaddleHeads, led by Triple Crown winner pitcher Alfredo Villa, as they face the Billings Mustangs in the postseason for the second year in a row. Billings will look to come out on top this time around, as the Mustangs got used to winning after a phenomenal 15-game winning streak around the end of the season powered by a red-hot John Michael Faile.
Meanwhile, in the South, the Rocky Mountain Vibes of Dusty Stroup have already made history by reaching the PBL postseason for the first time but will now aim even higher and look to go all the way. However, first they have to face the Ogden Raptors and lockdown closer Dan Kubiuk, a team that resumed their winning ways at the perfect time to finish the regular season on a five-game winning streak and carry a lot of momentum going into the postseason.
Don't miss the excitement of postseason action, fantastic players and the joy of victory from the 2023 PBL Frito-Lay Playoffs live and exclusively on FloBaseball.
Playoff Schedule and Tickets
North Division
Game 1: September 11 6:35PM – PaddleHeads @ Mustangs – Dehler Park, Billings – Tickets
Game 2: September 13 7:10PM – Mustangs @ PaddleHeads – Ogren Park at Allegiance Field, Missoula – Tickets
Game 3: September 14 6:30PM – Mustangs @ PaddleHeads – Ogren Park at Allegiance Field, Missoula (If needed)
South Division
Game 1: September 11 6:35PM – Raptors @ Vibes – UCHealth Park, Colorado Springs – Tickets
Game 2: September 13 6:30PM – Vibes @ Raptors – Lindquist Field, Ogden – Tickets
Game 3: September 14 6:30PM – Vibes @ Raptors – Lindquist Field, Ogden (If needed)