MISSOULA, Mont. - The Pioneer Baseball League final series is seeing a tight pennant race that involves three teams from Montana.

In the Northern Division, Missoula is the first-half winner and they are looking to capture the second half, however, Billings, 1 GB, Idaho Falls, 3 GB, and Great Falls, 4 GB, are following closely.

According to a release from the Pioneer Baseball League, Missoula and Great Falls will face off in Missoula for 6 of their final 9 games while Billings hosts Idaho Falls for 6 as well. They flip it around for the last 3 with Billings going to Missoula and Great Falls traveling to Idaho Falls.

“You couldn’t ask for a better finish to the season than this,” said Pioneer League President Mike Shapiro. “7 of our 8 teams have a very legitimate shot at making the playoffs. If you love baseball, 2021 will go down as one of the best in Pioneer League history.”

