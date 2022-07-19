GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Week 8 of the Pioneer Baseball League marked the midway point of the 2022 season, and the teams in the Treasure State did not disappoint in their clash against each other.
The Mustangs made the long cross state trip from Billings to Glacier where they would split the series with the Range Riders 3-3.
Billings falls from #4 to #6 in the standings, and will head home to get ready to host the Voyagers.
Glacier moved from #9 to #7 as they get ready to play 3 away and 3 at home against Idaho Falls.
As for the main event series of week 8, we saw a great back and forth battle between the number 1 PaddleHeads and number 2 Voyagers.
Great Falls ended Missoula's win streak in game 1 but it was game 2 that called for champagne as the PaddleHeads would be crowned champions of the first half for the North Division.
The Voyagers will look to bounce back against the Mustangs after Missoula would take the series 4 games to 2.
Next up for the PaddleHeads? They head home to prepare for the other number 1 in the pioneer league, the South Divisions Ogden Raptors..
Don’t miss your favorite Montana teams in action this week as the 2nd half of the Pioneer League season gets started.