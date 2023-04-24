GREAT FALLS, Mont. - If you’ve driven by Centene Stadium lately, it probably didn’t look any different than it did when the lights shut off for the last time at the end of the 2022 season. But you know what they say, “true beauty is on the inside.” And that's where Centenne is getting a much needed makeover just in time for opening day.
“Yeah, absolutely. Here at Voyagers Stadium, we're really excited to finally have a full remodel of our field, as you can see, going on right behind us,” said an excited Scott Reasoner (Great Falls Voyagers President). “A lot of amazing local contractors have come together. You can see irrigation is going in, the field will go in here in the next week. New mound. This will be used not just for Voyagers, but Legion, high school baseball when it comes in.. Lots of other events. Really, any community stuff. Gives us a chance to work a lot more with youth, baseball, softball, things like that, to offer the facility for a lot more usage.”
Like getting the oil changed in your car every 3,000 miles, fields of all kinds, in every sport, have a shelf life. For amatuer level fields like the ones in the Pioneer Baseball League, it’s about every 15 to 20 years, but for Centene, this will be the first time anything more than routine maintenance has been done in 60 years.
“It's been our focus for about ten years, at least out here,” Reasoner continued. “Just needed a lot of work and it's not that it wasn't being maintained, it wasn't a matter of any of that. It's just that sometimes ball fields need to be redone. You can spend all the money you want on dirt and infield, and helping out the stadium with replacing irrigation slowly, but you know, when you come out here, a lot of the irrigation was still the original copper piping from the 1940’s."
"I would say the city of Great Falls got more than the bang for their buck for the original investment in this ballpark. But what it'll do is, it’ll really give us a great playing surface for a lot of people to take use of in this amazing city facility out here.”
Centene will be fully renovated and ready to go for the Voyagers opening day, Tuesday, May 23rd, against glacier.