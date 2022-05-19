GREAT FALLS, Mont. - For the Voyagers, it feels like forever ago since their last Championship, which was 2018. But considering the not-so-great season that followed, a canceled one in 2020, then finishing 39-57 last year, returning favorites like first baseman, Mike Deeb, are excited to get back to their winning ways.
“Yeah, I think that we just got the right pieces in place and we’ve got a really good bond within the core group of the team,” Deeb said. “So, we set some goals for ourselves and kind of amplified the expectation a little bit from day one. Last year there was a lot of new things we were navigating, being new to independent ball, some of the different rule changes, but I think this year we’ve got a good idea what it’s gonna take to win, and how we’re going to execute that starting day one”
Starting day 1 will be an experience in itself for North Dakota State alumni, Nick Emanuel, who will be sitting behind home plate for his first opening night.
“Well, the first opening day I think it’s gonna be fun and I think we’re ready,” said Emanuel. ‘I’m feeling good personally. I think in the clubhouse we’re all feeling ready, so.”
Ready or not, the Voyagers are looking forward to fireworks after they take on the Northern Colorado Owlz, next Wednesday at Centene Stadium.