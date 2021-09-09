Great Falls, Mont.- During the summertime in Great Falls there's no other place to be but Centene stadium… great food, great drinks, and of course good baseball. Undersheriff Cory Reeves has found a unique way to make Centene his second home.
After hours compiling data and checking emails, Undersheriff Cory Reeves spends the next portion of his day making calls behind the plate.
What may be a normal day for Reeves may not be normal to others.
"I go to work usually 3:30/4 in the morning, so it's a long day and then I usually head home around four in the afternoon and then come home try to spend an hour or so with the family, and then I’m here at the field till 10:30/11 every night so it is a lot of fun," said Reeves.
Reeves has spent many years with law enforcement in the Great Falls community but being around the game of baseball as a kid was something that always stuck with him.
"I played as a young boy but I definitely knew I didn't' have the skill set to continue on as a baseball player but I loved the game of baseball, so I thought, "you know I’m going to go into the umpiring gig". So that was my big ambition to do the umpiring part and I just loved it ever since then."
After warming up with American Legion baseball games, Reeves finally made his debut in Pioneer League baseball when he was just 17.
For the last 27 years Reeves has been a fill-in for Voyagers games but this year the grind has been taken to another level.
"I think this year alone I’ve probably done over 100 baseball games."
Of course with being an undersheriff, dealing with crazy fans or coaches has never been an issue.
"Over 27 years of umpiring I probably only have tossed out maybe... eight to ten people total, so you know most people are pretty respectful for the most part."
Unfortunately, the summertime gig has come to an end as the Voyagers wrap up their season this week, but come next summer, the grind will continue.