GREAT FALLS, Mont. - What do baseball and Mermaids have in common?
Absolutely nothing.
Or do they?
Up in Great Falls, the worlds of mythical creatures from the sea and America's favorite past time, collide for a special event and a good cause.
Yes, it’s the crossover event you never thought possible, and certainly didn’t know you needed in your life. But luckily for you, it’s going to happen, as the Voyagers, Tommy Thompson, takes the plunge into the Sip N’ Dip pool, as “Merman Tommy” to raise fund for high school baseball.
“I’m excited about my first "Merman event", smiled Thompson. "I’m gonna plunge into the water on August 30th at around 11 PM, and we’d like to get some donations to help a great cause. For equipment. Bats, hats, travel money.. Whatever we can do as a community and a professional baseball program to help.”
If you’ve been to a voyagers game, you know who Tommy is. If you're a voyagers fan, you love his energy and know that he never takes anything lightly. For Tommy, there's no such thing as a bad idea, and being a merman is no exception.
“I’m ready. I’ve had practice, I’ve been dog paddling with my suit on, I’ve been holding my breath under water. I wanna be the best merman that’s ever swam in that pool. This is the Venmo, all money goes to Great Falls High School baseball.”
But what about the future of merman Tommy? Is this just a one and done appearance?
“As long as I’m managing in Great Falls, I will participate as a Merman."
Don’t ever change Tommy, don’t ever change.