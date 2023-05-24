GREAT FALLS, Mont. - It was a special occasion for the Great Falls Voyagers as they hosted the Glacier Range Riders Tuesday night to start their first series of the season.
Not only was it Opening Day in the Electric City it was also the debut of the Voyagers brand new field!
You can SMELL the highlight video, that’s not just “Fresh Cut Grass” that’s the scent of “Opening Day Fresh Cut Grass”!
Voyagers come back in the 8th and get the Opening Day "W" 6-5.
Glacier Range Riders: 5, Great Falls Voyagers: 6