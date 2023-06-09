GREAT FALLS, Mont. - For the last few years, the NFL has had its incoming rookie class paint the logo of the team that drafted them, by memory, in a test of artistic skill. This inspired me to test the Voyager's artistic skill to see if they can draw their opponent's logos for this season, by memory, using crayons.
Let's have some fun.
5 league veterans on the Voyagers drew names of the teams they play at home the rest of the season out of a hat. Each player was shown the logo of that team for 3 seconds and then had to draw that logo with crayons.
Richard Tieman: “Once you draw yours, hold it up, show the camera.”
Collin Runge - Idaho Falls Chukars
Jake Malec - Missoula Paddleheads
Riley Jepson - Glacier Range Riders
Shane Gustafson - Billings Mustangs
Nick Emanuel - Boise Hawks
RT: “I love there's some of you that just went right after it and then Nick over there is just like, I really got to think this through.”
RT: “So, Shane, what's been the most challenging part of your logo?”
Shane Gustafson: ”Knowing what a horse looks like.”
“Well, they should know how to attack the opponent's hitters and know the pitchers. But logos.. that might be a stretch.” -Tommy Thompson (Voyagers Manager)