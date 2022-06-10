GREAT FALLS, Mont. - In sports, winning is a lot like cooking. You need a great recipe with the right mix of ingredients. In baseball, winning a series is like planning your menu for the week. You don’t want to do the same thing twice, but each item has to be a winner. And so far for the Voyagers this season, they’ve had recipes for success.
“Our goal is to win series,” stated Voyagers Manager, Tommy Thompson. “We’ve won the first 3 series. We play 6 games, so to do that, we’re going to have to somehow win 4 out of the 6 games here. And like I told these players, if we’re in the game at the end of the game, we have a chance to win. And we should have a pretty successful season.”
The Voyagers currently have the 2nd best record in the league, with just one loss behind Idaho Falls. Although it’s early in the season, they’re off to their best start in a long time.
It might even be a better start than the 2018 championship team, and that has people wondering, what makes this voyagers team different?
“I think it’s the mix,” Thompson continued. “I think it’s the atmosphere these guys have created. I think it’s bringing back 17, 18 guys from last year that we trusted and knew were good on and off the field. They prepare. The players came ready and hungry. But it’s a real good clubhouse team early. They’re together, they’re having fun. But yet they work hard and when they come on the field they compete. When they cross that line they mean business.”
Speaking of business, the Voyagers look to handle theirs against the new Glacier Range Riders into the weekend at Centene Stadium.