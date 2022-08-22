HELENA- We all know, quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs, pretty much the whole offense gets credit for a team's success. But what about the defensive guys, what about the guys that win the battle up front? Well today, we are going to shine a light on one of the defensive stars for the Carroll College Fighting Saints.
Garrett Worden or Gary as he’s known by teammates and coaches, is a six foot four two hundred- and thirty-five-pound defensive lineman. No wait, that was last year. After a minor shoulder procedure in the offseason, Gary has put on twenty-five pounds of muscle and is as healthy as he's ever been.
“When I got surgery, I really got after it, rehab, eating, looking more in the playbook too.” Worden said. “Just kind of relaxed and laid back a little more. I just started for some reason, started to eat more and feel a lot healthier. I was in the gym a lot and doing a lot of rehab and from there, the pounds just started to add on.”
Let’s rewind a bit. How did we get here? Who is behind all the work ethic, passion and grit that inspired Gary to play football?
“It was something I was taught from at first age, my dad my uncle and my grandpa, two of my grandpas both played college football. So, since I was a little kid, that was kind of who I drove for in life, that’s who I was inspired for.”
With those deep family roots in football, that drive he adapted has led to Gary becoming a natural leader for the defense, and his defensive line coach is taking notice.
“He’s definitely increased his leadership role. That’s more so because he’s naturally a soft-spoken dude.” Said defensive line coach Cole Greff.“He has become more vocal, helping those younger guys out. He’s become a great voice for our defense and for our team.”
Speaking of team, we are just over one week away from the Fighting Saints first game and Gary knows that the minor fundamentals are something you can’t overlook.
“Coach Greff is doing a great job pointing out little stuff. Our little step works, pass rush, gap sound, stepping in the right gaps. I feel like we are ten times more prepared than we were last year and we are ready for that run heavy offense.”
We will see that preparation next Saturday August 27th, when Carroll takes on Montana Western. In Helena, Austin Parr SWX.