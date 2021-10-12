HELENA, Mont. - Tonight the Carroll College Saints played host to the Providence Argos in Helena in a huge Frontier Conference matchup.
Well, these two teams sat at one and two in the Frontier Conference standings heading into tonight's match, and the Saints were looking to push themselves up in the standings for at least a tie of the conference lead by the end of the night.
The Saints were rocking the pink unis in honor of breast cancer awareness month.
Late in the first set and after a great volley from both teams, junior setter Kylie Kackman found a hole in the back of the Argos defense and hits it perfectly. Carroll won the first set to take an early 1-0 lead.
Now into the second set, Providence drew up a perfect play to get freshman middle back Sadie Lott free and she found a weak spot in the Saints’ defense and exploited it perfectly. The Argos would go on to win that set to even things at one.
Then in the third set, senior Cydney Finberg-Roberts set up freshman Madysen Hoerner for the kill, and a few saints get their hands on it but couldn’t keep it in play. The Argos win the set and the match, three sets to one.