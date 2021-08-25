The University of Providence volleyball team cracked into the Top 10 of the NAIA Women's Coaches' Top 25 Poll for the first time in program history on Wednesday.
"When the polls opened up this morning, I kept checking every half hour just to see when they would come out" head coach Arunas Duda said.
After a perfect 4-0 start to the season, including two wins over Top 10 teams, Grandview and Eastern Oregon, the Argos jumped up to #10 in the latest rankings.
"We knew we'd probably take a step up and I'm just really pleased with where we are at. Top 10 in the country, that's not something that everyone can say" added Duda.
The Argos are one of three Frontier Conference schools in the latest edition of the rankings; Montana Tech is at #17, while Rocky Mountain College was ranked #25.
Providence entered the season ranked 14th in the preseason poll, but after running the table at the Big Sky Challenge last weekend, the Argos have their sights set on something bigger than rankings.
"A National Championship!" exclaimed Sadie Lott. "It's a National Championship, that's what we are aiming for" added Cydney Finberg-Roberts.
While the bar is set high, the Argos feel like they are off on the right foot.
"Seeing how well we can play together and just see what we can accomplish as a team even with just a few practices under our belt, it was just really exciting to see the level of play that we were at" said Finberg-Roberts.
"We wanted them to step up and play well early and they did exactly that, we couldn't be happier with their performance" added Duda.
The University of Providence Argos return to the court on September 2 at the GoSarpy.com Labor Day Tournament in Omaha, Nebraska.