GREAT FALLS - Whether it was a lengthy winning streak, a fourth consecutive Frontier Conference title or reaching their highest national ranking in program history, their wasn't much that University of Providence volleyball team didn't accomplish this season.
"When you write it down on paper for the first time, you are just like wow, that's a special year," said Argos head coach Arunas Duda.
Special is almost an understatement for the year that the Argos had. They went 28-3 overall, added another conference title to their trophy case and went further than they ever had before, by reaching the Elite Eight of the NAIA National Tournament.
"We enjoyed winning the conference, we enjoyed winning the tournament, we enjoyed getting to nationals. They had a blast on the way there and they were in a great mood on the way home, because they realized that this year was something special," added Duda.
On top of team success, plenty of individuals collected their own accolades this season. Seven players received All-Conference recognition, four were selected to the Northwest All-Region team, three garnered All-American honors and Sadie Lott became the first Argos player ever named to the NAIA All-Tournament team.
"It's an awesome honor to get that recognition and I wouldn't get that recognition without my teammates," said Argos middle blocker Sadie Lott.
2021 saw the Argos finish as the #5 team in the nation, their highest final ranking in program history. As for what's next? "We want to win a National Championship!" exclaimed Lott.
While 2021 was year to remember for the Argos, Providence is hungry for even more success in 2022.
"Honestly we just can't wait to get back in the gym," said Lott. "We need to keep working hard and strive for something bigger; something bigger than the Elite Eight."