GREAT FALLS - University of Providence men's basketball coach Steve Keller doesn't need much of an introduction, but the 5-time Frontier Conference Coach of the Year added yet another bullet point to his impressive resume. Keller picked up his 300th collegiate victory this past Saturday with a 90-83 comeback win over Rocky Mountain College.
"It was kind of a big milestone." said Keller. "You go 100, then you go 200, then you go 300, it felt really good to get there."
Not only did he reach the latest milestone of his illustrious coaching career, he did it back where it all began. "I got it in Billings, that's where I'm from." said Keller. "I went to college there and had my family was there, but none of them knew what was at stake, so it must have not been that big of a deal."
300 wins in any sport at any level is no easy feat, and sometimes you can't remember them all, even the first one. "You know that I don't remember it." said Keller. "We weren't very good that year, we only got 11 total wins, and went 11-19, but I don't remember my first win."
That first college victory came back on October 18, 2007 when Keller led Montana Western to a 77-46 win over the University of Lethbridge. That season is the only one in his 14+ years at the collegiate level in which he finished below .500. Since then Keller's won 4 Frontier Conference titles, qualified for 10 NAIA National Tournaments and coached 11 All-Americans. The reason for the sustained success, consistency.
"I ran the same stuff in high school that I do in college. I still run the same plays and call it the same."
If you take Keller's now 300 collegiate wins and pair them with his 610 victories at the high school level, he's up to 910 combined wins coaching basketball here in Montana. So is he making a run for 1,000 total victories?
"There's a thought, but not for very long." said Keller. "I think that would be about another five years probably and that's a long time so, we just go one year at a time."
While his long term future is still up in the air, Keller has certainly found his niche coaching basketball at the collegiate level.
"There isn't that much of a difference between coaching high school and college." said Keller. "Kids are kids and you got to get them to do the same things whether they are in college or freshman, but this is way better than high school just because you don't have to teach and you get to work on basketball all day."
Regardless of the level, coach Steve Keller has helped raised the bar for basketball here in the Treasure State and 300 collegiate victories is just the latest chapter of his storied coaching career.