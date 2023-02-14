The Providence Argos men's basketball program announced on Tuesday that head coach Steve Keller will be retiring at the conclusion of this season.
Keller took over the Argos program in March of 2018 and has posted an overall record of 83-55 over the past five seasons. In his second season at the helm, Providence won 24 games and was ranked in the top 10 nationally for the first time in program history. In 2021, the Argos won their first-ever Frontier Conference Tournament Championship.
Keller previously coached at Montana Western where he won 231 games and took the Bulldogs to eight NAIA National Tournament appearances.
But the Montana coaching legend was already a household name even before his college coaching days. Previosuly the Custer High School product and Rocky Mountain College graduate won three high school girls state titles as the head Coach at Opheim in the 1980's. He then coached the Helena High girls to three class AA state titles in the 1990's. Keller was inducted into the Montana Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2005 after amassing 610 victories at the prep level.