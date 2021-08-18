Argos welcome Ryan Mapston & Darcy Mapston as new rodeo coaches

** UP Press Release **
Aug. 17, 2021
GREAT FALLS, MONTANA – The University of Providence is proud to announce not one, but two rodeo greats as the new head coaching staff for the rodeo team.
UP is honored to have Rodeo legend, Ryan Mapston, and his wife, Darcy Mapston, take the lead on the rodeo program. Since bringing the program back in 2010 after more than a 25-year absence, UP’s Argonaut Rodeo program has established itself among the Big Sky Region within the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association.
As Montana natives, the Mapstons bring a wealth of talent, leadership, and knowledge. Ryan is a ten-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier and two-time Montana Circuit Champion, competing in saddle bronc riding. Ryan was inducted into the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame as a rodeo legend in 2019.
Darcy brings an impressive resume in the rodeo arena as well, as a successful professional barrel racer with more than ten trips to the Montana Circuit Finals.
UP is confident the Mapstons will bring determination, grit, and integrity to the Argonaut Rodeo program. “Ryan and I both just want to be a blessing to the rodeo athletes and the college program. We are excited to help them improve their skills and be tough competitors,” Darcy explains.
The University of Providence’s Argonaut Rodeo program offers all members a scholarship, allowing students to receive a quality education, while participating in an event they love. “If you are looking for a team that is going to help you achieve your best potential both inside and outside of the rodeo arena, then UP is where you want to be,” says Kimberlee Leier, a current UP rodeo team member.
UP is not only proud, but excited to have the Mapstons officially join the Argo family on August 30. “When I returned to Ireland for a vacation after my first year in Montana, friends and family alike asked only about rodeo. Worldwide, Montana is closely associated with rodeo. I am delighted, therefore, to be strengthening UP’s commitment to such an essential part of Montana tradition and culture. As members of the Great Falls and wider Montana community, the University Providence, will continue to seek projects and programs, alike, that will foster and strengthen these relationships,” UP President, Oliver Doyle explains.
