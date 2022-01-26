GREAT FALLS - The University of Providence women's basketball team has won 11 straight games and leading the way for the Argos is the reigning Frontier Conference Player of the Year Emilee Maldonado.
Since she first walked on campus, Maldonado has played and started every game of her 4+ years at UP. The two time All-American has accomplished a lot, but right now has her team in it's best run of her college career.
"We have a target on out back right now." said Maldonado. "I think having a winning streak, doing well in the conference and being 20-3 is nice, but were not done yet. I think we are still going to get better and get ready to work."
The fifth year guard has put in plenty of her own work in the last two weeks. Maldonado has captured two Frontier Conference Player of the Week awards, averaged 19.5 PPG and has led the Argos to three wins against ranked opponents. Whatever the task at hand is, Maldonado has delivered for her team.
"Great players make great plays and it's quite reassuring as a coach have someone like Emilee to come up and make a play when you need it most." said Providence head coach Bill Himmelberg.
"I think more than likely it's just having that trust from my team." added Maldonado. "I think they want me doing things at the end of the game and that's something that I take on and I thankful that they are able to trust me to have those moments."
While Maldonado has garnered a lot of praise and accolades during her time at Providence, she wants to finish her career by leaving a mark with her teammates.
"We haven't really had winning streak like this so we want to expand on that. We want to keep that going with the regular season and then the conference tournament. Then it's on to nationals and we want to go and make a mark there. Last year was taken from us and I think we're ready to go back and do some damage. We're excited and hopefully we can make our mark there at the tournament."
Providence gets its next chance to leave a mark and extend their winning streak to 12 straight games on Thursday night when it hosts Montana Tech at 5 p.m.