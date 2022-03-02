GREAT FALLS - The Frontier Conference announced it's women's basketball awards on Wednesday morning and the University of Providence was well-represented.
Fifth year seniors Parker Esary and Emilee Maldonado were named to the conference's first team, senior Reed Hazard was an all-defensive team selection and sophomore Brooklyn Harn was named the conference's sixth person of the year.
While much of the focus of the Argos usually surrounds the likes of Esary and Maldonado, it's Harn who is the straw that stirs the drink for this team.
"I love to bring energy and I think that is such a cool role to bring to a team." added Argos sophomore guard Brooklyn Harn. "Being the sixth man off the bench is cool to bring the energy and to keep things going on the court."
Harn is the Argos third leading scorer this season, averaging 11.2 PPG and anytime she steps on the floor, her teammates know she will have an immediate impact.
"She's represented the role of sixth man very nicely for us." added Emilee Maldonado. "Coming off the bench, she is a spark and she's been important for us throughout the year, and hopefully she can continue to do that."
"It definitely gives us a spark." said Parker Esary. "Being able to have a big energy presence, someone who can hit shots coming off the bench is really important and she has provided that for us all season."
Coming off the bench has taken some getting used to for the sophomore from Olympia, WA, but Brooklyn credits a lot of her success in the role to an increase in self-confidence.
"I think confidence has such a big role in the game of basketball and it has really changed how I play and how I believe in myself. I've always believed in my teammates but for them to continue to show me and for me to believe it, it's been a big change to my game." added Harn.
The Argos and Harn will be back on the floor in the opening round of the NAIA National Tournament which begins next Friday March 11th.