The University of Providence Argos women's soccer team will have a new coach this fall, as Heather Blandford takes over the head coaching duties, following Brian Clarke's resignation.
Blandford brings over a decade of coaching experience to the Argos, including being named the 2019 Montana State Youth Soccer Coach of the Year. Blandford spent the previous two seasons as an assistant coach at UP, and served as an assistant at Carroll College for seven seasons prior to arriving in Great Falls.
"I'm really excited to get the opportunity to work with this team and see what this program can do. I think it is going to be a great season", said Blandford.
The Argos players are also very excited about their new coach as well. Freshman goalkeeper Justine Humphry thinks her new coach can have an immediate impact.
"She has a very high soccer IQ and has brought a lot to the table. She's made us a family immediately, we're all super sweet to each other and we're all just super excited."
The Helena native was a standout player at Capital High School, where she still holds state records for most goals in a game, season, and career. She went on to play for The University of Montana, where she held the record as the all-time leading goal scorer for the Big Sky Conference for over 12 years.
Now getting to patrol the sidelines, Blandford is looking forward to seeing the college game through a new perspective.
"It's fun to be here and to be able to make a difference in Montana soccer. I think the best thing for me is getting to experience college soccer as player and now step into that coaching role and be able to help on that side of it too."
The Argos open their season on Monday September 6th, when they host Carroll College.