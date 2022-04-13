Big news this week from Providence regarding a change to the hockey team, as head coach, Jeff Heimel, announced he was resigning on Monday.
Heimel was with the Argos since the beginning of the program, and although it was only four seasons, he saw success with the team for the majority of his tenure.
Coach Heimel leaves behind a nice little legacy as the Argos first hockey coach, tallying up a 54-37-3 record, 3 ACHA Division II National Championship appearances, and one Mountain West Collegiate Hockey League Championship title.
As he leaves the ice at Providence, coach Heimel had nothing but thanks appreciation for the program and Great Falls, saying quote,
"It's been a really special time. from the beginning it was always a great fit. this community is a really special community. to play a part in growing hockey in great falls was a special experience"
We wish Jeff Heimel the very best as the Argos now begin the search for their next head coach