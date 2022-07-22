GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As fans, we couldn’t be more excited to have a local team represent the U.S. this fall. As for the players, they probably couldn’t be more nervous. Not only will this be the first time they play for their country, but for some, it’s their first time playing at this level entirely.
“I feel pretty good! I’m really excited. It’s gonna be a big jump coming from high school up here to a winning program," said Argos Freshman, McKenna Reggear. “Girls are a lot faster and more intense. They’re just a lot better. As you can see, that’s why they’re playing college. But yeah, the girls are just a lot faster and better here.”
While McKenna is a true freshman coming from Colville, WA to get her first taste of college basketball, Belt native, Kolby Pimperton, got a sample at North Idaho before making the decision to come back to don the same uniform as her big sister.
“Yep, we had Kerstin for 5 [years] and was a big part of our championships throughout," said Head Coach, Bill Himmelberg. "So, we're excited to have Kolby. They're a great family, they’re here close to town, they’ll bring help and big crowds to our games.”
“It’s really nice coming back and just representing my home town, being so close, and being able to go somewhere else that’s big," said Pimperton. "The first day was a little rough just getting back into everything. It’s definitely a different level than what I was playing in Coeur d’ Alene.”
But is it Argos basketball that’s a different level, or is it Team USA basketball that’s a different level all together?
“You know, we’re really just holding ourselves to the same high standards we always have, the difference is, we’re going to be representing the United States on a world stage," stated Himmelberg. "So, we want to make sure we do all the little things right and handle our business on and off the court.”
“It’s real now. Like, wearing the USA uniform right now, we’re going to take pictures for USA. Just practicing for USA is pretty cool so, I’m excited to get goin on that.” smiled Reggear.
I think we’re all excited at this point, as the countdown continues for Team USA.